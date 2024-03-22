The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has extended his goodwill to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike

The duo met on Friday, March 22, at the Minister's office in Abuja during a courtesy visit to foster collaboration

At the meeting, Wike announced that his administration would establish the FCT Rapid Response Team to combat insecurity in the nation's capital

FCT, Abuja - General Christopher Gwabin Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), has taken another step toward collaborating with key government bodies to combat insecurity in the country.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, March 22, it was gathered that CDS Musa made a courtesy visit to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Barrister Nyesom Wike.

During his visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, General Musa praised the minister for his effective guidance on foreign policy matters.

He assured the minister of the Armed Forces of Nigeria's (AFN) commitment to working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to fulfil its duties.

Ambassador Tuggar, in response, expressed condolences to the AFN for the recent violence in the Delta region.

He applauded the AFN for its efforts in safeguarding the nation and advocated for a bolstered military presence in Nigeria to promote stability in the wider sub-region.

CDS Musa hails Wike's leadership traits

While speaking at the FCT Minister's office, CDS Musa praised the Minister for his exceptional performance since taking office.

He noted the noticeable progress and organisation in the FCT under Wike's leadership.

General Musa characterised the FCT as a bustling metropolis that attracts diverse elements.

He pledged increased security assistance within Abuja and emphasised cooperation with other security agencies in the FCT for effective collaboration.

Wike to roll out FCT rapid response team to tackle insecurity in Abuja

Meanwhile, Wike expressed gratitude and admiration for the leadership approach of CDS Musa.

He also extended condolences to the families of the deceased and the entire Armed Forces following the tragic killings of officers and soldiers in Delta State.

He characterised the incident as savage and unjustifiable. Wike promised assistance to the families of the fallen soldiers to help alleviate their suffering.

Wike said:

"The FCT will build a Center called FCT Rapid Response that will work jointly with the Military and other security agencies.to address security challenges in our nation's capital."

CDS Musa meets Interior Minister

CDS Musa recently visited the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, at the Interior Ministry Headquarters in Abuja.

During the meeting, the CDS praised the Minister for implementing significant improvements to the passport acquisition process in Nigeria, hailing it as a notable accomplishment.

He remarked that these changes are evident for all to see, and he lauded the Minister as a patriot who genuinely seeks the betterment of the nation.

