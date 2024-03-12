Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has given his approval for the head of service and permanent secretaries (PS) in the nine secretariats of the federal capital territory administration (FCTA).

President Tinubu also ratified the appointment of additional members of the newly created FCT civil service commission.

President Tinubu has approved the appointment of FCTA head of service and permanent secretaries. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

This update was communicated in a statement released by Anthony Ogunleye, who serves as the chief press secretary (CPS) to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, March 12.

The appointees will be sworn in on Monday, March 18, 2024.

The statement read:

His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) has approved the appointment of the Chairman and Commissioners of the FCT Civil Service Commission.

They are: Emeka Ezeh, Chairman; Hon. Ahmed Mohammed, North West; Chief Anthony Okeah, South-South; Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim, North East; Miskoom Alexander Naantuam, North Central; Hon. Jide Jimoh, South West; Martin Azubike, South East.

Also, to strengthen the bureaucratic structure of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mr. President equally approved the appointment of the Head of the Civil Service and Permanent Secretaries in the FCT Civil Service.

Mr. Atang Udo Samuel is appointed as the Head of the Civil Service and the following as Permanent Secretaries: Dr Adam Babagana, North East; Wanki Adamu Ibrahim, North East; Asmau Mukhtar, North West; Dogo Aliyu Wadata Bodinga, North West; Olusa Olusegun, South West; Adetoyi Rabiu Kolawole, South West; Grace Adayilo, North Central; Olubunmi Olowookere, North Central; Ibe Prospect Chukwuemeka, South East; Okonkwo Florence Nonubari, South-South.

The appointments take immediate effect. The appointees will be sworn in on Monday, March 18, 2024.

