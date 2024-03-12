The primary and secondary schools in Borno state have been mandated to close by noon as Muslims observe their fast

The Borno Ministry of Education issued this directive on Monday, on behalf of the state government and urged schools to abide throughout Ramadan

The state director, school services in the ministry, Alhaji Mustapha Bukar, confirmed the development via a statement

Borno state, Maiduguri - The Borno state government, headed by Babagana Umara Zulum, has issued a fresh directive to schools during the month of Ramadan.

Governor Zulum directs schools in Borno state to adjust timing for Ramadan observance. Photo credit: Dr Abubakar Tijjani

As reported by The Nation, the Borno State Ministry of Education has directed primary and secondary schools to adjust their calendar and timing.

The state director, school services in the ministry, Alhaji Mustapha Bukar, made this known to newsmen on Monday, March 11, in Maiduguri.

According to him, the adjustment is because of the fasting period. He added that “schools should now close by noon, instead of 1.30pm.”

He said:

“In light of the ongoing fasting period of Ramadan for the year 1445 AH, it is hereby directed that all primary and secondary schools across the state adjust their daily closing time to noon. Moreover, all non-essential extra-curricular activities should be discouraged throughout the duration of the Ramadan.”

He noted that holidays are scheduled to commence from Saturday, March 30 to Sunday, April 28, Leadership reported.

