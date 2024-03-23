Kano State Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has expressed disappointment with the city's current Ramadan Feeding program

Gidan Maza, Kano - Kano State Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has shown disappointment regarding the current Ramadan Feeding initiative in Kano City.

The governor’s reaction was conveyed through a statement on his on Friday, March 22.

Governor Yusuf has ordered an immediate probe into the situation.

The governor expressed his disappointment with the program during an unplanned visit to one of the feeding centres in the Gidan Maza area of the Municipal Local Government.

Governor Yusuf also expressed dissatisfaction with the behaviour of those managing the program, whom he feels are denying the intended recipients their benefits.

Gov Yusuf orders comprehensive probe

He said:

"This evening, I visited Gidan Maza, one of the Ramadan feeding centers in Kano Municipal Local Government.

"The result I met during the impromptu visit was disappointing and disheartening, despite allocating ample foodstuff and resources for each center.

"I’ve already directed a comprehensive probe, and I demand an immediate change in the conduct of the program."

The governor inspected the facility after receiving intelligence reports indicating shortcomings in the administration of the feeding program at several centres throughout the city.

