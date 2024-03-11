A chef of former Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has been remanded in the Ikoyi Correctional Centre

Victor Abayomi was remanded for 30 days for allegedly stealing valuables worth millions at Ambode's Ikoyi residence

Peter Nwaka of the Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates gave the order during the arraignment of Afolabi on a two-count charge of conspiracy and theft

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Yaba, Lagos state - A former Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode’s chef, Victor Abayomi, has been remanded for 30 days in Ikoyi Correctional Centre for allegedly stealing valuables worth millions at his Ikoyi residence.

The Chief Magistrate, Peter Nwaka of the Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos, gave the order on Monday, March 11.

Court remands Ambode's chef for 30 days over stealing

Source: UGC

According to Premium Times, the defendant, Abayomi is standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and theft.

The State Security Service (SSS) legal officer, Joshua Babalola, told the court that Abayomi and some others still at large carted away valuable items worth millions of naira from Ambode’s residence in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

Babalola disclosed that Ambode’s SSS arrested Afolabi on March 7 at Old Garage, Molorundo Local Government Area, Osun State, where he absconded after committing the offence, PM New reported.

The prosecutor said the defendant’s offences contravened sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate adjourned the case until 8 April for investigation and presentation of facts.

Ambode speaks on way out of hardship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ambode has urged Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu amidst the economic hardship in the country. He said President Tinubu is not the cause of the economic hardship in the country.

He stated this 2024 Akinjide Adeosun Foundation (AAF) leadership colloquium and award titled: “Economic Asphyxiation – The Wisdom of Authentic Leaders” in Lagos on Tuesday, February 27.

The former governor said Tinubu should be absolved of any blame as he is willing to fix Nigeria’s economic crisis. Ambode said Nigerians will smile again if the people unite a common goal and start thinking outside the box.

