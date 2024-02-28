Former Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode said Nigerians should not blame President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the current economic hardship

Ambode said President Tinubu is not responsible for the sufferings Nigerians are going through at the moment

He urged Nigerians to support President Tinubu to fix the economic crisis instead of jumping on blame games

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Lagos state - Former Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has urged Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu amidst the economic hardship in the country.

As reported by The Nation, Ambode said Tinubu is not the cause of the economic hardship in the country.

Ambode urged Nigerians to support Tinubu in fixing economic crisis Photo credit: @AkinwunmiAmbode

Source: Twitter

He stated this 2024 Akinjide Adeosun Foundation (AAF) leadership colloquium and award titled: “Economic Asphyxiation – The Wisdom of Authentic Leaders” in Lagos on Tuesday, February 27.

The ex-governor said Tinubu should be absolved of any blame as he is willing to fix Nigeria’s economic crisis.

“It (current situation) has nothing to do with the singular person called Mr. President. But if we don’t understand the fundamentals, we will start doing the blame game. We need to face our problems frontally.

“The major issue is that we are even tired of not fixing our issues. Now, we have found somebody that has decided, in person of President Tinubu.”

Ambode said Nigerians will smile again if the people unite for common goal and start thinking outside the box, TheCable reported.

“Until we decide ourselves to say that we should unite for the common cause called Nigeria, the security issues will not go. We are all in a position to actually support Mr. President. Let us start to look at it from a different prism.

He added that:

“We must think out of the box. We have to feed ourselves. When we start to think by ourselves and we resolve the issues concerning Nigeria, we will smile.”

Economic Hardship: Obasanjo Proffers Solution

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former President Olusegun Obasanjo called for the devolution of power and resources from the federal government to state and local governments.

He said this would help to better manage available resources and alleviate the ongoing economic hardship. Obasanjo explained that the economic hardship is due to mismanagement of resources and lack of productivity among Nigerians.

Obasanjo said decentralizing power and resources will reduce competition at the central level and allow for more effective resource management at the local level.

Source: Legit.ng