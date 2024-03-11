Tinubu's government has raised an alarm over possible attacks by bandits in 14 states of the federation

Hajia Halima Iliya, the National Coordinator of Financing Safe Schools in Nigeria, made this known to newsmen on Sunday and noted plans to beef up security in the affected states

The commander of the National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre, Nigeria Security, and Civil Defence Corps, Hammed Abodunrin, has listed the states under bandits radar for fresh attacks

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - Amid the spate of attacks and kidnappings in Abuja, the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said schools in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, are at risk of attacks by bandits and insurgents.

Tinubu's government expressed concern over bandits possible attacks in 14 states. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

14 states bandits are planning to attack schools

As reported by The Punch, the National Coordinator of Financing Safe Schools in Nigeria, Hajia Halima Iliya, raised the alarm on Sunday, March 10, and disclosed that the data of schools at risks had been collected for intervention.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Iliya declined to identify the states, but the commander of the National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre, Nigeria Security, and Civil Defence Corps, Hammed Abodunrin, listed the states at risk of possible attacks by bandits suspected to be terrorists.

They included:

Adamawa state Bauchi state Borno state Benue state Yobe state Katsina state FCT, Abuja Kebbi state, Sokoto state, Plateau state, Zamfara state and three states.

No fewer than 465 pupils, teachers, and women abducted in the past week are still in the custody of their captors.

Also, two days after the abduction of over 280 pupils in Kaduna state, bandits, in the early hours of Saturday, March 9, reportedly kidnapped an unspecified number of Tsangaya students at Gidan Bakuso in the Gada local government area of Sokoto state.

The students were abducted from their school around 1:am on Saturday, according to Daily Trust. The school proprietor, Liman Abubakar, was cited as saying that 15 students had not been accounted for so far, even though the counting of students and others was ongoing.

Why banditry has lasted for long - Shehu Sani

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna, blamed corruption for Nigeria's years-long battle with banditry and terrorism.

Sani stated this while speaking on a space on X organised by Legit.ng.

He said that terrorists are “afraid” of attacking targets in neighbouring countries like Niger, Chad, and Cameroon, but the same cannot be said of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng