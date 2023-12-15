The Supreme Court has knocked the federal government over the extrajudicial arrest of the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), by the government.

Recall that in 2021, Kanu was rearrested in Kenya and repatriated to Nigeria. The embattled leader of IPOB had since then been in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS), even after the Court of Appeal ordered his release.

But in a unanimous decision by the five-member panel of the Supreme Court on Friday, December 15, the apex court stated that the federal government acted "irresponsibly" by forcefully bringing Kanu back to the country even after jumping bail.

The court however slammed FG, saying it must be conscious of its image, both locally and internationally, even as it knocked the trial court for revoking Kanu’s bail after he escaped to save his life following the invasion of his home by security agents.

Source: Legit.ng