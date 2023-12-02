A 42-year-old man John Clarkson allegedly killed his uncle, Mohammed Clarkson over alleged witchcraft

Magistrate Alheri Ishaku ordered that Clarkson from the Dumna Zarbu community be remanded in prison custody

Clarkson was said to have allegedly beaten his uncle with a stick which resulted in his untimely demise

Adamawa state, Yola - A Chief Magistrate Court I in Yola, Adamawa state capital has remanded a 42-year-old man John Clarkson in prison for allegedly killing his uncle, Mohammed Clarkson accused of witchcraft.

Leadership reported that the Magistrate, Alheri Ishaku, gave the order after Clarkson was arraigned before the court for the offense.

Man kills uncle over alleged witchcraft in Adamawa Photo Credit: AMINU ABUBAKAR/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Clarkson of Dumna Zarbu community in Guyuk LGA denied killing his uncle, who was accused of killing people by witchcraft.

The defendant allegedly beat up the deceased with a stick which resulted in his untimely demise.

The offense is contrary to section 191 of the Adamawa State Penal Code Law.

Magistrate Alheri adjourned the case to January 4, 2024, to enable the prosecuting police officer to transmit the case diary to the DPP for legal advice.

Source: Legit.ng