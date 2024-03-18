The police in Kaduna state arrested a housewife for carrying out a heinous attack against her husband, who borrowed her money

According to reports, the woman hired assassins to kill her husband because he simply demanded a refund of the money he borrowed her to do business

The unfortunate incident occurred in the Rafin Guza community in Kaduna state and Nigerians have reacted differently to the development

Kaduna state - The Kaduna state police command has arrested a housewife who reportedly hired assassins to kill her husband.

Zagazola Makama, a counterinsurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad region, disclosed in a post on his X handle on Saturday, March 16.

According to him, the incident occurred in the Rafin Guza community in the Kaduna North local government area of the state.

How did the woman kill her husband?

The suspect’s husband had lent the sum of N400,000 to the wife to do business but when he demanded the money from her, she refused to refund him.

Rather than refund the money, she hired a gangster identified as Tola and his gang to eliminate her husband, so that he would stop disturbing her to repay the debt.

“The husband borrowed his wife N400,000 to do business. One day, he demanded the money from her but she refused to give him back,” the security expert noted.

Sahara Reporters reached out to the state police public relations officer, Mansir Hassan, but promised to get back on the matter for further updates.

Nigerians react as woman hires assassins to kill husband

The development got many talking on X. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below.

@DavinJavin tweeted:

"Women would do anything just not to be held accountable."

@DejiofGod tweeted:

"This type can do kidnapping if she has the chance."

@kingkhone4real tweeted:

"May we not marry an enemy."

@Comr_Sanusi1 tweeted:

"Innaalillahi wainna'ilahir'rajiun. The hour according to our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh) is near if not here already.

"May Allah forgive our shortcomings."

