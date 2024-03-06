An emerging report has confirmed the abduction of dozens of women in a small village in Borno State

Reports confirmed that information from sources revealed that the perpetrators of the gruesome act were Boko Haram militants

As confirmed by a source, the invasion was carried out in Ngala, a small community in Borno state

Boko Haram militants have reportedly abducted numerous women who were internally displaced in Ngala, located in Borno State.

According to Daily Trust, the incident occurred last Sunday while the women gathered firewood in the bush for personal and commercial use.

A security source also corroborated the abduction, estimating it to be around 113.

The source said:

“They were surrounded by the insurgents in Bula kunte bush in the western part of Ngala town. They freed the old-aged and entered the bush with 319 abled young girls and some young boys.

“But, three of the girls who escaped and returned to Ngala said the boys (insurgents) took them to a bush close to Bukar-mairam village in Chad republic."

Sources recount tragic incident

The informant added that they fled during the night while the rebels were asleep, travelling for two days until they reached Ngala.

The informant mentioned that the majority of the abducted internally displaced girls were from Babban Sansani camp, with the remainder from Zulum and Arabic camps.

The informant explained that they ventured into the bush to collect firewood to sell because the rations provided in the camp were insufficient to sustain them.

Another security insider indicated that they consistently cautioned internally displaced persons (IDPs) about venturing into certain remote bush areas due to the risk of attacks.

The source said:

“We always warn them to stay within safe areas, but it’s the economic pressure that forces most of them to go. They have no means of livelihood other than cutting off the tree for sale.

“A small measure of corn flour is sold at N2,200 where can they get the money to buy? We can’t stop them if we can’t feed them.”

This recent abduction in Borno marks a significant event reminiscent of the notorious kidnapping of 276 girls from the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok back in April 2014.

Boko Haram kill prominent pastor, 5 others

In another report, Boko Haram militants launched an assault on Kwari, a town in the Geidam local government area of Yobe state.

Tragically, during the attack, they killed Pastor Luka Levong of the Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN), along with several others.

Additionally, they set fire to a church, numerous residences, and vehicles.

