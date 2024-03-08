President Bola Tinubu said he has received briefing from Nigeria's security chiefs on the two terrorist incidents in the northern part of the country

Tinubu promised the waiting family members of the abducted Nigerians that they would soon be reunited with their loved ones

Legit.ng reports that terrorist attacks in the northwest and northeast parts of the country have been on the increase in recent times

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and governance.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Friday, March 8, condemned what he called “heinous incidents” of abduction involving students in Kaduna state and internally-displaced persons (IDPs) in Borno state.

The president’s condemnation was contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale.

President Tinubu fumes over Nigeria abductions. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Taking action, President Tinubu directed security and intelligence agencies to immediately rescue the victims. He also urged them to ensure that justice is served against the perpetrators of the unlawful acts.

Tinubu said:

I have received briefing from security chiefs on the two incidents, and I am confident that the victims will be rescued.

Nothing else is acceptable to me and the waiting family members of these abducted citizens. Justice will be decisively administered.

President Tinubu assured the families of the victims that they would soon be reunited with their loved ones.

Nigeria's terrorism scourge

Terrorist attacks in the northwest and northeast parts of the country have been on the increase in recent times, with some citizens taking to the streets recently to protest the ugly trend.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government has vowed that it will not relent in its military operations to get rid of the armed gangs.

The past administration of Muhammadu Buhari designated bandits as “terrorist” groups, allowing for tougher sanctions under the “terrorism” prevention act for suspected shooters, their informants, and backers.

Read more about banditry in Nigeria:

Terrorists kidnap over 200 IDPs in Borno

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Boko Haram militants abducted numerous women who were IDPs in Ngala, located in Borno state.

The incident occurred on Sunday, March 3, while the women gathered firewood in the bush for personal and commercial use.

Source: Legit.ng