A tragic incident has been recorded in the Dikwa community of Borno State, leading to the loss of houses

It was gathered that Boko Haram insurgents attacked the village and burnt down over 20 newly constructed houses

According to reports, the inhabitants of these houses are internally displaced persons settled in the community

Dikwa, Borno State - Suspected members of Boko Haram destroyed around 25 newly constructed homes intended for returning residents in Dikwa, Borno State.

After residents fled their homes due to the insurgency, some were kidnapped while gathering firewood, and the insurgents later attacked a village in Gajibo, burning more than 25 newly built houses.

An eyewitness, identified as Modu Kundiri, travelling from Gomboru to Maiduguri, reported that troops instructed them to pause for approximately three hours in Logomani village, as per an eyewitness account.

As quoted in Daily Trust, he said:

“The soldiers informed us that we had to wait for about 3 hours from 11:am -2 pm before we were allowed to leave Logomani.

“I saw and counted more than 25 newly constructed houses at Gajibo village in Dkiwa LGA was on fire.”

A Dikwa town resident, Sheriff Lawan, affirmed the information to our reporter over the phone.

He mentioned that they also placed numerous improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at the construction site to disrupt the state government's efforts in rebuilding and resettlement.

Lawan said:

“The soldiers told us that the insurgents planted many IEDs at the construction site and they discovered some bombs already.”

Gajibo town lies approximately 110 kilometres from Maiduguri, the state's capital.

