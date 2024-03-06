Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Wednesday, March 6, the House of Representatives called for the payment of ‘living wages’ to Nigerian workers.

As reported by Daily Trust, the House equally ordered its Committee on Labour and Employment, Finance and National Planning to work out modalities for the payment of living wages to Nigerian workers at rates commensurate with economic realities.

The resolution of the lawmakers followed the adoption of a motion during plenary session, moved by Minority Leader of the House, Kingsley Chinda and 39 others.

Leading the debate on the motion, Deputy Minority Leader of the House, Aliyu Madaki, said the rising rate of inflation in the country has made it difficult for the average Nigerian to afford basic needs including food, water, housing, education, healthcare, transportation, clothing, among others.

According to him,

“The rising inflationary rate in the country has also had a negative effect on the cost of living, with the cost of food, accommodation, education, and transportation skyrocketing.”

Further aware that the minimum wage (in Nigeria) was increased by the president recently, but the purchasing power is low owing to the continued rise in the cost of living in the country and the fall of the Naira.

Given the economic reality in the country today, the House maintained that “No labourer can live in Nigeria with a wage of less than N100,000.00 per month.

Madaki who represents Dala Federal Constituency of Kano state further argued that unless very immediate and pragmatic steps are taken to improve the income of Nigerians,

“More Nigerians will go down the economic line, with the poor population increasing. This, in effect, would lead to desperation and a loss of faith in the government.”

