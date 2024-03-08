Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reduce his overseas trips and seek the face of God concerning his health

Ayodele explained that Tinubu has so much burden on himself, adding that there is still so much to do for the country’s economic stability

The Lagos-based cleric urged Nigerians to pray for the success of the current government and President Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and governance.

Egbe, Lagos state - The general overseer (GO) of the Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Elijah Ayodele, has warned President Bola Tinubu to reduce his foreign trips.

The cleric urged Tinubu to seek the face of God concerning his health.

Primate Ayodele asks President Tinubu to reduce his foreign trips. Photo credits: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

In a statement released on Wednesday, March 7, by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele explained that President Tinubu has so much burden on himself, adding that there is still so much to do for Nigeria’s economic stability.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Ayodele urged Nigerians to pray for the success of the present government and the president.

Ayodele said:

Nigerians should pray for the government and President Tinubu’s good health so he will be able to do all that is the needful. The president is carrying so much; he needs prayers to be sustained.

The president should also reduce his trips, he needs to seek the face of God and pray for his health because there is still so much to do for the country.

Read more on Tinubu's health:

Ayodele on what will damage Tinubu’s govt

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele expressed his disapproval of President Tinubu's approach to removing fuel subsidy.

Primate Ayodele emphasised that it was premature for Tinubu to eliminate the fuel subsidy, as it would negatively impact his government.

The preacher predicted severe economic hardships and stressed that only through God's mercy could things improve.

Source: Legit.ng