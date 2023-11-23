President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has explained the reason the president can't walk very well

Onanuga said the president had knee surgery before the commencement of the campaign for the 2023 presidential election

According to the presidency, no one will have knee surgery and walk like a 25-year-old man, adding that the condition was not hidden

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has been said to still be recovering from his knee surgery in London, the United Kingdom, before his campaign for the 2023 presidential election.

According to Vanguard, Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, disclosed the situation while answering questions regarding Tinubu's health in an interview with the Nigerian Tribune.

Tinubu has no ailment except knee surgery, Onanuga

Before he launched his campaigns for the February 25 presidential election, Tinubu made a medical trip to the United Kingdom to have a knee surgery.

According to Onanuga, the president has no other ailment except the knee surgery, which he is still nursing.

He maintained that the president was not sick and that the knee surgery was made known to the Nigerian public. The presidency stressed that Tinubu was very fit before the election.

Why Buhari visited Tinubu in London before 2023 election campaigns

Onanuga said:

“Before that campaign began, I think a year before, he went for knee surgery, which was not a secret as President Buhari even went to see him in London when he was recuperating.

The presidential aide maintained that it was not possible for anyone to be walking like a man of 25 years old after having knee surgery.

He recalled that even former President Muhammadu Buhari visited Tinubu in London hospital then, stating that the situation was not a secret one and it was why he could not walk very well.

