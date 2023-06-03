Primate Elijah Ayodele expressed disapproval of President Tinubu's removal of fuel subsidy, warning that it would hurt the government and lead to severe economic hardships

The cleric said positive changes could only come through God's mercy and cautioned Nigerians not to expect significant progress from Tinubu's administration

Ayodele also predicted political drama, lies, and challenges in fighting corruption, urging patience and prayer from the citizens

Lagos, Nigeria - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, expressed his disapproval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's approach to removing fuel subsidy.

In a statement released by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele emphasised that it was premature for Tinubu to eliminate the fuel subsidy, as it would negatively impact his government, Daily Independent reported.

Primate Ayodele said Tinubu’s government will suffer damage for prematurely removing fuel subsidy. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Only God's mercy will bring positive changes, says Primate Ayodele

The spiritual leader predicted severe economic hardships and stressed that only through God's mercy could things improve.

Primate Ayodele pointed out that the president's handling of the subsidy issue was inadequate, and he cautioned Nigerians not to have high expectations of the current administration.

‘’No matter how you want to put it, It is not yet time to remove the fuel subsidy, it will damage the present government. They should work on the subsidy technically.

"There is no way things won’t be hard, there is no way we won’t face economic hardship. Tinubu will not get this government better until 2026 if God decides to show mercy.

"There’s nothing bad in removing Subsidy but the method of removing it is what is causing issues now.

"Sincerely, Tinubu didn’t address the issue well. Nigerians should not expect so much from Tinubu within his first four years in office," the statement read.

Political drama and lies in Tinubu's government

Primate Ayodele further warned of an impending wave of political drama and deception within the new administration.

According to the man of God, government officials will resort to telling numerous lies, causing shock and disbelief among the populace.

Tinubu will make efforts to fight corruption, says Ayodele

Primate Ayodele further explained that although Tinubu will make efforts to combat corruption, he will encounter strong resistance that will hinder his government's ability to effectively follow through.

The cleric believed that God intends to use Tinubu's government as a lesson to Nigerians, teaching them to honour and appreciate His presence in all their endeavours.

Ayodele urged citizens to exercise patience and engage in prayer, emphasizing that tough times lie ahead.

Tinubu will make attempts to increase salary: Ayodele

Primate Ayodele also predicted that salary increments would be attempted, but the cost of living would rise in tandem.

He further stated that the price of petrol would not revert to below N100, signifying ongoing challenges in the economy.

Tinubu to increase minimum wage? President makes new announcement

In another report, President Tinubu revealed that there is a need to increase the national minimum wage to improve the living condition of Nigerians.

Tinubu made this call on Friday, June 2, during his meeting with governors under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the presidential villa in Abuja.

He noted that a review of the national minimum wage must reflect the current realities of Nigerians.

