President Bola Tinubu's media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, has shared some insight about working for Nigeria's number one citizen

Ngelale has urged Nigerians to hang on, stating that President Tinubu is aware of their suffering and is working tirelessly to salvage the situation

The president's spokesperson also described his boss as a workaholic who sleeps from 2 to 3 a.m. daily, including Sundays and wakes up at 8 a.m

Ajuri Ngelale, the president's spokesperson, praised President Bola Tinubu's strong work ethic, stating that he consistently stays up until 2 or 3 a.m. daily, even on Sundays.

Ngelale shared this insight during a conversation with on Thursday, March 7.

He said:

“I’m saying hang in there because I can see an end to this. I’m working with a man who I can personally vouch for because he’s going to bed at 2am-3am every night, including Sundays.

“He [Tinubu] wakes up at 7am-8am every morning including Sundays. Opening his files, working into the late nights when no one is there to say anything good or bad about him. He is doing the work.

“He is a workaholic, and he is doing it all to build a country that is reflective of a progressive and advanced country that he has envisioned, amen way he did in Lagos.

“I’m asking Nigerians to support the president, he means well.”

The president's spokesperson reassured Nigerians that the present economic challenges will soon disappear.

They emphasised President Tinubu's tireless efforts to advance the nation's growth and development.

Tinubu’s reforms will unlock Nigeria’s fortune, says policy think-tank

Similarly, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been backed to succeed with his economic policies that have been hugely criticised.

The Independent Media and Policy Initiative (IMPI), a think-tank organisation, said President Tinubu's policies are primed to unlock Nigeria's fortune.

The group also emphasised its support for the President's market-focused tactics, stating that they provide the best option for the country.

