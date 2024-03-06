President Bola Tinubu has been accused of operating a closed-off style of government, thereby isolating others from his space

FCT, Abuja - Salihu Moh Lukman, former National Vice Chairman of the APC in the northwest, has urged the founding leaders responsible for the party's formation in 2013, such as Chief Bisi Akande, Chief Ogbonnaya Onu and Chief Rochas Okorocha, to intervene and advise President Bola Tinubu regarding his leadership style, which Lukman criticises as overly closed-off.

Lukman emphasised the importance of collective effort within the APC to ensure that Tinubu's administration becomes more inclusive and aligns with the party's progressive ideals.

In a statement issued by Lukman in Abuja and made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, March 6, entitled "Challenges of Leadership: An Open Communication to APC Leaders," the ex-director general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) emphasised the importance for party leaders and President Asiwaju Tinubu to avoid the pitfalls of self-sabotage by persisting with a closed-door approach to governance.

Appeal to APC founding fathers

He said:

"Our leaders who led the merger negotiation to produce APC in 2013 owe it to Nigerians to call President Asiwaju Tinubu to order and get him to recover whatever is left of his democratic and progressive credentials.

"APC leaders and President Asiwaju Tinubu must resist the temptation of toying the path of self-destruction by continuing to operate as a closed government.

"Achieving that will require readiness on the part of all APC leaders to make all the sacrifices to regain their respect back based on which they emerge as leaders and not bosses."

Lukman expressed his primary concern that the current situation makes it challenging to refute the claim that the APC is merely a tool used to seize political power.

The political activists from Kaduna criticised the current political leadership, asserting that instead of actively engaging and addressing potential crises, they are passively observing from their positions of power, neglecting their responsibilities as leaders.

Tinubu treading on Buhari's path

Similarly, President Tinubu has been advised to tone down his economic policies as hardship bites.

APC chieftain Salihu Lukman stated that President Tinubu's policy needs to be more inclusive.

He also stated President Tinubu is treading on the path of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

Source: Legit.ng