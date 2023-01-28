How to link NIN to MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9mobile: a guide

Every Nigerian is required to link their National Identification Number (NIN) to their respective SIM cards. After postponing the deadline for doing so several times, the federal government on 4 April 2022, ordered the telecommunication companies to block SIM cards that are yet to be linked with NIN. This article will guide you on how to link NIN to MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9mobile.

The NIN is a one-to-one unique number assigned to all citizens and legal residents in Nigeria for easy identification. The exercise of linking NIN to your mobile network is aimed at providing a means of verifying and safeguarding both your identity and mobile line. Knowing how to link NIN to MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9mobile are quite easy.

How to link NIN to your SIM cards

The Nigerian Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has mandated that customers must have a Virtual National Identification Number (VNIN) in order to access all SIM-related services in Nigeria. Here is how to link NIN to your line.

How to link NIN to MTN

If you are an MTN user, follow the following three steps to link it to your NIN:

Method 1: MTN NIN Information Center

Visit the NIN Information Center page on MTN. You will see the form where you will fill in your details, including your name, MTN mobile number, NIN, and email address. Then tap on the 'Submit' button and wait for the response from the network.

Method 2: USSD code

Use the USSD code to link your NIN with the MTN number via short code. The MTN NIN registration code is *785#.

Click on the dialler app on your mobile phone. Dial *785#. Insert your 11-digit NIN, then send. You will be notified if the linking is successful or not.

For instance, if your NIN number is 74824611352. Dial *785#74824611352# and send.

How to check your NIN using an MTN SIM card

Could you have forgotten your 11-digit NIN or misplaced it and you are wondering what to do? Worry not because here are a few ways how you can recover it using an MTN SIM card on your mobile phone.

Dial *346#. Select 'NIN' retrieval from the options displayed on your screen. Click on option 1 to select.

Note: N20 is charged from your mobile phone network.

How to link your NIN to Airtel line

Airtel users can use two methods to link their NIN to their Airtel SIM cards.

Option 1: By using the USSD code to link NIN to Airtel

The Airtel NIN code is *121#, therefore,

Dial *121# on your Airtel line that you want to link. Choose 1 for NIN capture and send. Insert your 11-digit NIN and send.

Once you receive an SMS saying your submission is successful, you are good to go.

Option 2: Complete the process online

Visit the Airtel vNIN registration page. Complete the NIN linking form by filling in your mobile number, name, NIN and email address. Submit the form when you're done. Wait for the response.

How do you retrieve your NIN using an Airtel SIM card?

In case you need to retrieve your NIN, follow these steps to acquire it.

Dial *346#. Select NIN retrieval from the several options displayed on the screen. Tap 1 to select.

N20 will be deducted from your mobile phone network for this service.

How to link NIN to Glo

Glo users can use any of these ways to link to their NIN to their lines.

1. By SMS

Type 'UPDATENIN' (insert space) NIN (insert space) First name (insert space) last name, and send to 109. For instance, if your NIN is 24641357867 and your name is Joseph Amazu, send "UPDATENIN 24641357867 Joseph Amazu." Send the message to 109.

2. By using the USSD code to link NIN to Glo.

Dial *109*NIN# and follow the prompts to submit your details.

3. Visit the online registration portal on GloCafe. Fill in the appropriate details and submit.

How to link NIN to 9mobile

Are you a 9mobile user and you are not aware of how to link your NIN to your SIM card? Follow the steps below:

Visit the 9mobile website. Click on the green Reconnect now option to initiate the process. You will be redirected to a new page where you will fill in all the required details, including your phone number. Submit the details and you will receive a message on your phone.

Alternatively;

You can use the 9mobile NIN registration USSD code by:

Dialling *200*8# using your 9mobile sim card.

Follow the prompts to submit your details.

What is the code to link NIN to MTN?

The USSD code for MTN is *785#.

Now that you know how to link NIN to MTN and other major phone networks, ensure you do so if not yet or if your SIM card is blocked. In case your SIM card is barred despite linking your NIN, do not delay visiting the service centre for further help.

