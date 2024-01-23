The Nigerian Communications Commission has provided explanations as to why some lines are barred despite being already linked with NIN

The Commission blamed third-party agents for duplicating NINs for unsuspecting telecom subscribers

It also said that it is creating more awareness for people to know that there are consequences for using mobile phones for fraud

The Nigerian Communications Commission has explained the factors responsible for the new wave of complaints from subscribers of National Identification Numbers.

The NCC, in a recent media briefing, said that third-party agents duplicate NINs for unsuspecting telecom subscribers, according to a Punch report.

The problem of duplicated NINs

Efosa Idehen, the Commission’s director of compliance, said that the SIMs registered with duplicated NINs usually cause user problems.

He said:

“When an audit of the system is carried out, actual owners of the NINs reclaim them. We have a lot of things that people do within the industry, especially SIM-NIN linkage for money purposes. Yes, people register their SIMs and try to link their NINs but the agents doing those registrations do a lot of damage.

“We are seeing this and want to correct it. We want a situation where when people say they are the owners of their SIMs, there is no doubt.”

Aminu Maida, the executive vice chairman of the Commission, said the NCC has been trying to protect the integrity of mobile numbers.

“We want to protect the integrity of our mobile numbers. When we don’t use it for a while, it has to be recycled and this exposes people to fraud.”

He said that the Commission will roll out consequences to battle fraud in the system.

He also said the Commission intends to raise awareness to make it clear to consumers that their line can be allotted to someone else during a certain window if they do not utilize it.

Additionally, he claimed that many frauds are carried out using cellphone numbers because there are no repercussions.

According to him, the Commission is developing a rule that guarantees repercussions for using your phone to commit fraud.

