President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his willingness and commitment to work with investors in Qatar.

Tinubu stated during his visit to the Nigeria-Qatar Business and Investment Forum in Doha, the nation's capital.

President Tinubu made a bold statement at the forum encouraging foreign investors to report any of his officials demanding bribes.

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Doha, Qatar - Bola Tinubu, the President of Nigeria, urged investors to expose Nigerian officials soliciting bribes ahead of investments at the Nigeria-Qatar Business and Investment Forum in Doha.

He assured Qatar's investors of Nigeria's willingness to engage in business.

President Tinubu instructs foreign investors to report any bribe solicitations from his officials. Photo Credit: Bayo Onanuga

Source: Twitter

The statement was relayed by Ajuri Ngelale, the President's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

Tinubu said:

“I am here to give you the assurance that reforms are going on; forget about whatever you heard in the past.

“Whatever is the obstacle or problem that some of you might have experienced; it is in the past, because there is no obstacle in the future.”

Tinubu woos Qatari investors

Tinubu also reassured investors from the Arabian country that their investments would be valued and productive, emphasising that its history will uphold Nigeria's prospects.

The President said:

“Do not offer a bribe to any of our people, and if it is requested or taken from you, report to us. You will have access to me. Nigeria will no longer be defined by the past, but by what we do now and moving forward,” the president stated.

“Do not let perceptions become a hindrance to your will to invest. Nigeria is serious about revolutionizing investment promotion. We are removing obstacles today and we are going to continue to remove all obstacles.

“We have done so much within nine months. And I am assuring you, it is free entry, and free exit. Your funds will flow smoothly into and out of our country. Bring your investments.”

Furthermore, the President highlighted bolstering efforts to combat corruption and insecurity in Nigeria by appointing Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as the National Security Adviser (NSA).

Tinubu discloses details of treaty with Qatar

Meanwhile, President Tinubu instructed Qatari investors to notify his office if they encounter bribery requests in Nigeria.

Speaking to Arab entrepreneurs, he emphasised direct access to his office, highlighting Nigeria's transformation.

Tinubu emphasised the business pact with Qatar as an opportunity for Nigerian youth to harness their capabilities.

Source: Legit.ng