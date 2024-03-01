President Tinubu has confirmed the appointment of four new executive directors for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the president on media & publicity confirmed the development in a statement on Friday

The presidential aide disclosed that the new appointees will serve for a renewable term of four years

State House, Abuja - On Friday, March 1, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed four executive directors for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) for a renewable term of four years.

This was made known in a statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Ngelale said the recent appointments are part of efforts to “substantially enhance the quality and quantity of electric power wheeled across the nation’s power grid.”

The senior special assistant to the president on public engagement, Fredrick Nwabufo, confirmed the development in a post shared on his X account.

According to the statement, Engineer Oluwagbenga E.A. Ajiboye is the new executive director of Transmission Service Provider (TSP).

Full details of TCN's new directors

The new appointees include:

1) Engineer Oluwagbenga E.A. Ajiboye -- Executive Director, Transmission Service Provider

(2) Engineer Nafisatu Asabe Ali -- Executive Director, Independent System Operations

(3) Ochije Ogini Chukwuka -- Executive Director, Finance & Accounts

(4) Abiodun Foluso Afolabi -- Executive Director, Human Resources & Corporate Services

Part of the statement reads:

"As part of his diligent efforts to substantially enhance the quality and quantity of electric power wheeled across the nation's power grid, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of four Nigerian professionals to serve as Executive Directors of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), for a renewable term of four years.

"The President expects that these Nigerians who have been appointed on the strength of their experience, competence level, qualifications, character, and dedication will commit themselves wholly to realizing the innovative and expansive energy vision of his administration, in addition to delivering consistently excellent service to the Nigerian people."

Tinubu appoints new FGN power company team

Similarly, on Friday, March 1, President Tinubu approved the appointment of new members of the management team of the FGN Power Company Limited.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Olusegun Dada, the Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media.

Ngelale said the decision was taken as part of comprehensive efforts to reform the power sector and ensure energy security for all Nigerians.

