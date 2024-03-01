Amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Facebook posts from February 2024 claim that a bomber jet was spotted over Abuja skylines

Those circulating the claim alleged that the purported presence of the Israeli bomber jet was because of the visit of Hamas leader, Ghazi Hamad, to Nigeria

A fact-checking platform checked for proof to support the claim about the alleged reports of tension in Abuja following the Palestinian group leader's visit

FCT, Abuja - Posts have appeared on social media claiming an Israeli bomber jet was spotted flying in the sky in Abuja.

Those posters alleged that the fighter jet emerged after sighting Hamas leader, Ghazi Hamad, and his associates, who were in Abuja in February.

Ghazi Hamad (left) who appeared on Nigerian broadcast station, Channels Television, on February 14, is a senior Hamas leader. Photo credits: fhm, Mahmud Hams

One of the posts reads:

Breaking News: Israeli Bomber Jet Spotted Over Abuja Following Sighting of Hamas Leader in Nigeria's Capital.

It adds:

Tensions escalated in Abuja as reports emerged of an Israeli Bomber Jet flying across the city following the sighting of the leader of the Hamas wanted group in the Nigerian capital.

The presence of the jet in the skies above Abuja has raised concerns about potential military actions or security threats in the region.

The social media claim includes a link to the report and two images. The first photo shows Hamas delegation to Nigeria with two unidentified Africans. The second picture is of an F-16 fighter jet.

Hamas leaders' visit to Nigeria

Legit.ng understands that Hamad who appeared on Nigerian broadcast station, Channels Television, on February 14, 2024, is a senior Hamas leader.

Leaders of the Hamas were in Abuja in February 2024. This was as part of the group’s diplomatic outreach to friendly African countries to increase international support.

Hamad was formerly the chairman of the border crossings authority in the Gaza Strip and deputy foreign minister in the Hamas government of 2012.

Following Hamad's visit to Channels TV's studio in Nigeria, several Nigerians expressed concerns and accused the broadcast station of giving voice to a terrorist leader. It was perhaps this notion that culminated in the claim that 'an Israeli fighter jet was spotted over Abuja during Hamas leader's visit'.

The claim can also be found here and here.

Hamas vs Israel: No evidence for claim

Against this background, a fact-checking platform, Africa Check, investigated the claim.

After its scrutiny, the platform ruled that the photo of the jet circulated is old and unrelated to the claim.

The media outlet concluded that the claim is false and should be disregarded.

