As the Israel-Hamas conflict rages on, several media organisations have continued to refer to Hamas as “terrorists" except a few others like the BBC

The Hamas assault last Saturday, October 7, killed more than 1,300 Israelis, most of whom were civilians

This prompted unrelenting Israeli strikes which have eliminated about 1,500 Hamas fighters

Speaking on the crisis in an interview with Legit.ng, a top human rights activist, AbdulWaheed Atoyebi, asked people to be fair to Hamas

Gaza, Palestine - An activist, AbdulWaheed Atoyebi, has said it is “unfair” to refer to Hamas as either a terrorist or militant group.

Hamas is an acronym for Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiya (“Islamic Resistance Movement”).

Gaza: "Israel more militarised", activist

Atoyebi, the director of the Muslim Awareness International (MAI), condemned the alleged double standards of the global community on Palestine.

Recall the Gaza-based resistance group Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel last Saturday, October 7, firing a barrage of rockets.

It said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque. Hamas occupied East Jerusalem and increased settler violence.

In retaliation, the Israeli army launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Atoyebi told Legit.ng:

“To refer to Hamas as a militant group may be unfair because people who say that won’t call Israeli forces militants. Because if you weigh the damages and the attacks, the militarisation of the military groups, definitely, Israel is more militarised.

“Definitely, it would be unfair to call Hamas a militant or terrorist group.

“And you cannot expect less because when you continue to be unjust to a group of people, some of them would just resist that oppression.”

'Respect Palestinians' rights', group to Israel

