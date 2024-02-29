President Bola Tinubu has made a crucial declaration over the hike in the price of cement nationwide

According to Tinubu's Minister of Works and Housing, Senator Dave Umahi, cement companies have been ordered to revert to the old prices

He confirmed this to pressmen at the inspection of the BUA cement factory in Sokoto on Thursday, February 29

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has instructed cement companies to return to the previous pricing of the commodity.

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, announced this to reporters following Thursday's inspection of the BUA cement factory in Sokoto.

The BUA company cement factory in Sokoto was inspected by the minister of works and housing. Photo Credit: NESG

Source: Twitter

Umahi stated that during a meeting with the manufacturers, the president mandated them to revert to the previous cement price.

According to Daily Trust, he said:

“I want to encourage them to abide by the directive of Mr. President so that we can achieve massive housing programme and the renewed hope agenda of concrete roads of by the President.”

He praised the company's management for maintaining cleanliness throughout its premises.

Umahi makes a big announcement

Joined by Senator Aminu Tambuwal, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Housing, the Minister announced the federal government's plan to construct a 372-kilometre dual carriageway road from Zaria to Sokoto State.

He said:

“I am here to see things for myself, as you are aware, the federal government is currently embarking on 372 dual kilometers of road of which the first phase will be done with Asphalt, while the step down will be done with concrete.

“If you calculate the 372 kilometers, because it is dual carriage way into two will give us total of 744 kilometers.

“The second 372 kilometers will be conducted with pure concrete in line with the renewed hope agenda of Mr President."

Tambuwal hails BUA

Meanwhile, Senator Aminu Tambuwal praised BUA management for meeting its obligations effectively.

He urged the company to enhance its production capacity and make its product accessible to the public at reasonable prices, aligning with the government's goal of providing housing for all.

In his opening remarks, Engineer Yusuf Binji, the company's managing director, affirmed that the fifth production line would significantly boost product output.

He mentioned that the rise in cement production would additionally drive down its market price.

