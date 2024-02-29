There was massive celebration as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived at Ikeja to unveil the Lagos Red Line rail

President Tinubu arrived in Lagos on Wednesday, February 28 from Ondo state to commission the second rail project under Sanwo-Olu's administration

The Red Line rail has eight stations at Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, and terminates at Oyingbo

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ikeja, Lagos state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived at the Ikeja Train Station for the commissioning of the Red Line Rail Project.

Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu made this known in a video shared via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @Mr_JAGs, on Thursday, February 29.

President Tinubu arrives Ikeja for commissioning of Red Line Rail project Photo credit: @Mr_JAGs

Source: Twitter

In the short video, Tinubu was seen greeting dignitaries present at the venue alongside Governor Sanwo-Olu.

“The City Boy, The Father of Modern Lagos, The Governor-Emeritus of Lagos State and most importantly, The President, Commander in Chief Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR arrives at the Ikeja Train Station for the commissioning of the Iconic, Transformative and Landmark Red Line Rail Project.”

Nigerians celebrate commissioning of Red Line rail

@bayoadetunji

Security Protocol guys will always very hectic time in Lagos with the President

…there are some people you just can’t stop from assessing the president in public.

@lakaas123

I liked how he saw and quickly recognized Chief Akanni Razaq Okoya.

@ayoadaniel

Congratulations Lagos. Thank you for showing the rest of the world that it's not all gloom and doom in Nigeria. That inspite of our challenges & struggles with good leadership here and there, there's a shining light and that's LAGOS!

God bless PBAT for planting the seeds way back.

@laolu22

Omo, we need to start asking these other governors what are they doing with their allocation

