As part of his recent engagements in Ondo state, President Tinubu made a stop at the residence of the Afenifere leader, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti

There was heavy security in and around the Akure residence of Pa. Fasoranti, on Wednesday as President Tinubu arrived for a closed-door meeting

This came after the president, on Wednesday, paid a condolence visit to the Akeredolu family in Owo town, and met with the wife, Betty Akeredolu

Akure, Ondo state capital - On Wednesday, February 28, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived at the Akure residence of Reuben Fasoranti, leader of Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, for a private meeting.

On Wednesday, Tinubu arrived for a private meeting with Afenifere leader Pa Reuben Fasoranti in Akure.

There was heavy security in and around the residence of the Afenifere leader as he held crucial talks with President Tinubu.

As reported by Premium Times, it was only those who had their names on the security that could access the premises of the Yoruba leader, who endorsed Tinubu for president in the February 2023 presidential election.

President Tinubu, who came on board a helicopter, landed at the Akure playing ground, Ijapo Estate, on Wednesday at about 2:23 p.m., and arrived at Fasoranti’s residence at exactly 2:32 p.m, Vanguard reported.

Other eminent personalities at the venue were Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state; Olu Falae, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chieftain of the Afenifere; Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade; and former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko.

Tinubu pays condolence visit to Akeredolu’s family

Legit.ng earlier reported that on Wednesday, February 28, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Rotimi Akeredolu, former governor of Ondo, in Owo town.

Tinubu was received in Owo, home town of the late Akeredolu, by Lucky Aiyedatiwa, governor of Ondo state, Olayide Adelami, his deputy, and other top politicians.

The president, accompanied by Aiyedatiwa and Adelami, visited Akeredolu’s residence and met with Betty Anyanwu, the deceased’s wife, to condole with her.

‘‘We lost an illustrious son. Akeredolu was very close to me and an ally. He was a son of the soil, and I have come to pay homage,’’ the president said.

