The Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission is under fire over his appointment by President Bola Tinubu

Some oil-producing communities in Bayelsa State have instituted a suit seeking the removal of Chiedu Ebie as NDDC Chairman

The development has also led to other communities in two states joining in suit to have Ebie sacked

Some communities in Delta State have indicated interest to join in a suit seeking the removal of Mr Chiedu Ebie as Chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Recall that some communities in Bayelsa State had asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to nullify the appointment of Mr Chiedu Ebie as NDDC boss because President Bola Tinubu wrongly appointed him.

Communities allege Ebie is not qualified

The plaintiffs said Ebie was not qualified to occupy the seat of Board Chairman because he had not come from "the oil-producing area with the highest quantum of oil production".

The plaintiffs, Chief Goodnews Gereghewei, Chief Eddy Brayei and Mr Jonah Engineyouwei, who sued on behalf of themselves and Bisangbene, Agge and Amatu1 communities in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, had dragged President Tinubu, Senate President, Attorney-General of the Federation, NDDC and Ebie as 1st to 5th respondents respectively to court over the appointment of the NDDC board chairman.

At the last sitting earlier in the month, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik fixed March 12 for the hearing after confirming the service of the suit on all respondents.

Delta communities seek Ebie's sack

However, some oil-producing communities in the Gbaramatu Kingdom in Delta State have indicated that they will soon commence a formal process to be joined as an interested party in the suit.

In a statement over the weekend, the communities said the move is to register their displeasure over how President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Mr Chiedu Ebie as the NDDC Board Chairman.

Mr Jerry Mulade-Aroh, who spoke on behalf of Host Communities after a meeting in Warri, Delta State, said, "We were delighted to find out that our neighbouring Oil producing communities in Bayelsa State have challenged the faulty process leading to the appointment of Mr Chiedu Ebie as the Board Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Federal High Court at Abuja.

Also speaking, Mr Jolomi Itsekure, who spoke on behalf of Itsekiri Oil and Gas producing communities in the State, described the appointment as an injustice, oppression, and a wrong precedent that should not be allowed to stand.

Hon Friday Ugedi, a youth leader from Egbema Kingdom in Warri North LGA, asserted that "These are some of the major reasons and causes of unrest in the region by imposing unqualified persons from non-oil and gas producing areas to govern us simply because we don't have godfathers", he added.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/28/2024, dated and filed January 11, 2024, the plaintiffs are claiming that both President Tinubu and the National Assembly contravened the NDDC Act by screening and appointing Ebie Chiedu as NDDC Board Chairman.

They submitted that although the 5th defendant is from a producing State," thus by the provisions of the law, he is unqualified for

appointment as the chairman of the 4th defendant's board because his not from the highest oil-producing areas.

What the communities want

Other issues raised for determination are Whether the appointment of the 5th defendant by the 1st defendant as the chairman of the 4th defendant is not in contravention of the NDDC Act.

