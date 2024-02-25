Nigerian former professional goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, has lost his father and coach, Phillip Enyeama.

The 41-year-old announced the passing away of his father via his Instagram handle on Saturday, February 24

In his tribute, Enyeama said he is proud to have been fathered by the man who played a significant role in his career

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, has announced the death of his father, Phillip Enyeama.

He broke the news in a tribute alongside a video of himself and his late father playing table tennis on his Instagram page on Saturday, February 24.

Enyeama, however, did not provide details of his late father’s age, place of death or cause.

The sad news has rendered the retired goalkeeper an orphan after he lost his mother about 9 years ago in 2015.

The deceased, Coach Phillip Enyeama played a significant role in his son’s early training

In his tribute, one of Africa’s most celebrated goalkeepers wrote:

“To God be the glory for a life well spent. You were the reason a lot of people achieved what they achieved. You were selfless and generous. You stood in for many, you fought for many to achieve their dreams. I am proud to have been fathered by you. It’s a series. Your number was called. Farewell. God rest your soul in peace.”

