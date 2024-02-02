Twitter users were amazed by a throwback video of Vincent Enyeama, the former Nigerian goalkeeper who saved four penalties in one match

The video showed how he calmly watched the players’ movements and guessed their shooting direction

Enyeama, who wore a black jersey, had a remarkable career with the Nigerian team before he retired

A video from the past that captured the incredible performance of Vincent Enyeama, the former Nigerian goalkeeper who saved four penalties in one match, went viral on Twitter.

The video revealed how he confidently faced the penalty takers and read their body language to anticipate their shooting direction.

Enyeama, who always wore a black jersey, had a remarkable career with the Nigerian team before he retired.

He was one of the best goalkeepers in Africa and the world. Although Stanley Nwaballi has stepped into his shoes and is doing a great job, many fans still have a soft spot for Enyeama.

Watch the video below:

