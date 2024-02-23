Pasuma, in a recent interview, opened up on how he dumped football to pursue a career as a musician

The Fuji veteran would have ended up as a former Super Eagles star if he had been picked to play in the FIFA U-16 World Championship held in China in 1985

Pasuma's desire to be a footballer stunned netizens as well as many of his fans who were unaware of his former profession

Nigerian Fuji sensation Wasiu Alabi, popularly known as Pasuma or Oga Nla, has recalled the experience that made him consider a music career.

Pasuma, who sweetly marked his 56th birthday, in an interview with Iyabo Ojo on the Gold Room podcast, disclosed how his thwarted ambition to be a Nigerian footballer, made him focus on music.

The Fuji star revealed he failed to secure a spot on the national team meant to represent Nigeria in the FIFA U-16 World Championship in China in 1985.

He, however, didn't let the failure stop him from trying other things as he pushed his focus and passion towards music.

“I was a footballer, so I was invited for Kodak but I decided to go into music because I wasn’t picked to go to Kodak for the World Cup then so I now said I want to be a musician straight. I was a footballer before,” Pasuma said.

Meanwhile, Nigeria won the FIFA U-16 World Championship 1985

Reactions as Pasuma speaks on his football ambition

See some of the comments below:

arinolababzbusinessexpert

"I like this man so calm and humble."

ijobabugatti:

"We plenty we be footballer now na song we dey sing."

amokeade5:

"Finally... I don search for dis interview tire."

esther.oluwatoba:

"I love you Queen mother and paso."

Pasuma on Lege Miami’s hook-up show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lege Miami shared a video showing the moment Pasuma joined his live matchmaking programme on Instagram.

Pasuma was seen smiling as Lege Miami expressed excitement to have him on the programme.

Lege promised to help Pasuma find a beautiful lady to befit his status.

