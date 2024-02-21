Organised labour has been urged to shun planned nationwide protests in the interest of peace and public order.

The Department of State Services (DSS) gave the warning after NLC declared a two-day national mass protest on February, 27th and 28th

The DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said the secret police has discovered that some elements are planning to use the protest to cause a crisis

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has urged organised labour to shun plans to stage protests between 27th and 28th February 2024 in the interest of peace and public order.

The DSS Director, PR & Strategic Communications, Peter Afunanya, disclosed this in a statement via the agency’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @OfficialDSSNG, on Wednesday, February 21.

DSS urges organised labour to shun protest in the interest of peace and public order. Photo credit: DSS/@NLCHeadquarters

It was gathered that the planned protests would take place in parts of the country over sundry economic issues.

Why labour should shun protest

Afunanya urged organised labour to pursue dialogue and negotiation rather than protest which might heighten tensions in the country.

He disclosed that DSS has discovered that some elements are planning to use the protest to foment crisis and widespread violence.

The DSS spokesperson said labour should give the government at all levels time as they are striving to ameliorate the prevailing economic condition.

“The DSS further calls on parties to pursue dialogue and negotiation rather than engaging in conducts that could heighten tensions. This is more so that the Service is aware that some elements are planning to use the opportunity of the protest to foment crisis and by extension, widespread violence. The development, without a doubt, will worsen the socio-economic situation across the country.

“It is common knowledge that all levels of Government are striving to ameliorate the prevailing economic condition and as such, should be given a benefit of the doubt.”

NLC declares nationwide protests

Legit.ng earlier reported that workers under the umbrella of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) declared a two-day national mass protest, which will be held on February 27 and 28.

The union president, Joe Ajaero, disclosed this at the Labour House in Abuja on Friday, February 16, at a press conference organised by the union.

The protest was to press home the demands of Nigerians over the current hardship being experienced in the country.

