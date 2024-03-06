President Bola Tinubu has moved to position Nigeria as the preferred investment destination for the oil and gas sector in Africa

This is as the Nigerian leader has signed the oil and gas reforms, issuing policy directives to improve the investment climate of the country

The special adviser to the president on media & publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the development via a statement on Wednesday

On Wednesday, March 6, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved three new directives in the oil and gas sector.

On Wednesday, Tinubu signed the executive orders on oil and gas reforms. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Reason for oil and gas reforms

This introduces fiscal incentives for related projects, reduces contracting costs and timelines, and promotes cost efficiency in local content requirements. It further said that in recognition of the urgency to accelerate investments, President Tinubu directed the introduction of fiscal incentives for non-associated gas, midstream and deepwater developments.

The special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the development on Wednesday, via a statement shared on the X account of the @NGRPresident.

This followed “extensive engagements, analyses, and benchmarking with other jurisdictions.”

Part of the statement reads:

“Tinubu approved introducing fiscal incentives for non-associated gas, midstream and deepwater developments. Streamlining of contracting process to compress the contracting cycle to six months.

“The application of the local content requirements without hindering investments or the cost competitiveness.”

"Wednesday’s directive is in keeping with his efforts to remove obstacles to investments in Nigeria, harness the nation’s resources and diversify the economy for the benefit of Nigerians," the Presidency added.

