After the turmoil surrounding the results of the Edo State governorship primary election within the APC, the APC Stakeholders Forum has called on the party's National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to ignore the announcement made by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The forum is advocating for Ganduje to instead throw his weight behind Hon. Anamero Dekeri as the rightful candidate of the party.

APC conducted its primary election on Saturday, Feb. 17. Photo Credit: Hon. Anamero Sunday Dekeri

Source: Facebook

Imo state governor Uzodimma, previously in charge of the primary committee, declared Hon. Dennis Idahosa the primary election winner. However, another official, Ojo Babatunde, announced Hon. Anamero Dekeri as the APC candidate.

A press conference held by the APC Stakeholders Forum, led by Hon. Emmanuel Godwin, expressed support for Hon. Dekeri.

They highlighted Dekeri's statewide popularity, competence, and capacity, emphasising the need for these qualities to secure victory in the Edo State gubernatorial election.

APC forum rejects Idahosa

The Forum dismissed Idahosa's purported announcement, asserting it as invalid.

They emphasised Governor Uzodimmauthority to assume the duties of local government returning officers in the Edo state primaries.

The said:

"As critical stakeholders of the party, we stand with Hon Dekeri. We stand by him and we want to assure the good people of Edo state that succour is on the way.

"We also condemned in a very strong term the attempt by His Excellency Hope Uzodima to subvert the will of the Edo people by declaring fictitious results from the 18 local government areas in the absence of the collation officers who were officially sent to the various local governments."

The group called on the national chairman of APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and the president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to reject Governor Hope Uzodimma's controversial endorsement of Mr Denis Idahosa, who did not win the primaries.

They argue that Idahosa does not possess the qualities needed to secure victory for the APC in the upcoming Edo state gubernatorial election in September 2024.

Source: Legit.ng