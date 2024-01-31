The Ondo state political fortune has been predicted to be signalling turbulence following the death of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

In an analysis by Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, Governor Aiyedatiwa, who was expected to continue from where Akeredolu stopped, has come up with new ideas

Aiyedatiwa's moves and attention were toward getting the governorship ticket of the APC ahead of the 2024 governorship election in the state

The sudden death of the former governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, has brought an unexpected change in the political structure in the Sunshine State.

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, spoke with Legit.ng about the unfolding political events in the state, posited that one would expect continuity from the new governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, but it appears he was coming up with new ideas.

What should be expected from Ondo politics after Akeredolu's death Photo Credit: Rotimi Akeredolu, Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Source: Twitter

Focus of new Ondo state governor

Anifowoshe was of the view that the governor appeared to be making moves to have control of the party and with the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming election in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, the legal practitioner commended the fast taking of the law in the state when Akeredolu was sick and immediately after his death. The lawyer pointed out the fact that Aiyedatiwa was acting governor and immediately sworn-in after his boss' death.

She also commented on the resignation of some of Akeredolu's loyalists soon after the former governor's death before the dissolution of the cabinet by Aiyedatiwa, adding that the new appointments by the new governor revealed potential political turbulence in the state.

How Anifowoshe reacts to development in Ondo state

The legal icon told Legit.ng that:

"While one might expect a government of continuity and consolidation given Aiyedatiwa's previous role as deputy governor, he appears to be introducing his own unique approach and style.

"Events in Ondo State post Aketi's death may go in one of two ways.

"I'm apprehensive that this new era in Ondo could jeopardize effective governance or lead to political conflicts. Aiyedatiwa's focus in the next 11 months seems to be centred on establishing political influence, possibly aiming to secure the party's Gubernatorial ticket for the 2024 election, either through outstanding performance or strategic political manoeuvres."

Governor Aiyedatiwa was accused of forging the UI certificate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aiyedatiwa was charged with parading forged academic credentials as the APC prepared for its governorship primary in April.

Ondo State Redemption Initiative (OSRI) warned the APC against presenting Aiyedatiwa as its governorship candidate in the forthcoming state election.

The group alleged that the claim by Aiyedatiwa that he had a diploma from the University of Ibadan in 2001 was false.

Source: Legit.ng