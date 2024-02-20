Adamawa governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has restated his administration's commitment to pay a N10,000 monthly allowance to members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

The payment is intended to lessen the hardship associated with the rising price of essential commodities in Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that the Adamawa governor congratulated the NYSC members and charged them to be security conscious

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance.

Yola, Adamawa state - Adamawa governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, on Tuesday, February 20, reiterated his administration’s commitment to the payment of N10,000 monthly allowance for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in the state.

As reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Fintiri said this while declaring open the 2024 batch ‘A’ Stream 1 orientation programme for the corps members deployed to Adamawa.

NYSC is put together basically to promote national unity and integration in Nigeria. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Governor Fintiri said:

"I always regard you (NYSC members) as our strategic partners in the execution of our people-oriented policies and programmes, particularly on education, healthcare, agriculture and rural development."

NYSC allowance: Official pleased

In his address, Jingi Denis, the NYSC coordinator in Adamawa, described the approval of the N10,000 monthly allowance for corps members as the first of its kind in the state and lauded Governor Fintiri for his support.

The NYSC official urged the corps members to abide by the scheme's by-laws and be of good conduct, stressing that the orientation course is the first cardinal programme of the service year.

Legit.ng recalls that in November 2023, Fintiri first announced the N10,000 allowance for corps members.

Fintiri congratulated the NYSC members for being in the state and charged them to be security conscious.

The governor said at the time:

"The N10,000 is to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal."

More to read about NYSC:

NYSC member dies while watching AFCON

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that a serving member of the NYSC in Numan, Adamawa state, slumped and died while watching Nigeria versus South Africa semi-final clash at the AFCON 2023.

The late corps member simply identified as Samuel died before the last shootout that won the match for Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng