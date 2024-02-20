A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted a video showing one of her colleagues who looks smallish

She said the small-statured corps member was the smallest person in the NYSC camp where she is posted for orientation

The video has gone viral, with one social media user mentioning that the smallish corps member schooled in Nekede

A smallish corps member participating in the National Youth Service Corps has gone viral online.

In a short video shared on TikTok by @queenfheezy, the corps member was spotted walking around an NYSC orientation camp.

The 'corper' is said to be the smallest person in the camp. Photo credit: TikTok/@queenfheezy.

Source: TikTok

The corps member looks small in stature such that people who see him from a distance might think he is a child.

The lady who posted the video said the corps member was the smallest person she had seen in the orientation camp.

One social media user who saw the video on TikTok clamined that the smallish corps member schooled at the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede.

Also, others said they knew him at the NYSC orientation camp in Yikpata, Kwara state.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a small NYSC member

@dorisonuoha571 commented:

"From my school Nekede."

@Pharmtech Diamond said:

"Na my coursemate be that oooo. From the department of pharmaceutical technology."

@AlamsGoody commented:

"My gee, my friend. Na my guy be this oo."

@Honeydrop said:

"This guy don trend reach TikTok. Na my platoon him dey for camp Yikpata."

@julibby said:

"I know this guy. He schooled at Federal Poly Nekede Owerri."

@Stephanieotu3 said:

"Na all camps dey get smallie."

@GracifiedHadassah remarked:

"We had his kind as well during C2 last year at Dakingari camp, Kebbi state."

Source: Legit.ng