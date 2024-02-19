A federal high court has struck out the treasonable felony charges against Comrade Omoyele Sowore

The court asked the DSS to release Sowore’s three mobile phones, passport, and the sum of N10,000 seized from him

Legit.ng reports that this followed the application of notice of discontinuance filed by the Nigerian government through the minister of justice and attorney general of the federation, Lateef Fagbemi

FCT, Abuja - The federal high court of Nigeria on Monday, February 19, officially struck out the treasonable felony criminal charge filed against former presidential hopeful and media entrepreneur, Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare (popularly called Mandate).

Legit.ng reports that this came upon an application by the attorney-general of the federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), to discontinue the federal government's case.

The court also ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to return Sowore's phones and the N10,000 personnel of the secret police allegedly seized from the activist's hotel room in Lagos when they arrested him on August 3rd 2019.

Additionally, the court directed that Sowore's international passport be returned to him and documents of his sureties returned.

Sowore announced the update via a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page:

He wrote:

"The Federal High Court today struck out the farcical “Treasonable Felony” criminal charge filed against Olawale Bakare aka “Mandate” and myself upon an application by the AGF of the Federal Government of Nigeria to discontinue their useless case! The judge also ordered the lawless DSS to return my phones and the N10,000 they stole from my hotel room when they kidnapped on August 3rd 2019. The court also ordered that my International Passport be returned to me and documents of my sureties returned."

Sowore’s family reacts as Nigeria discontinues charges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sowore's family expressed delight with the discontinuance of their son's case.

Barrister Allen Sowore, Omoyele's brother, who spoke on behalf of the family, told Legit.ng that the development is "a milestone in Nigeria's jurisprudence".

