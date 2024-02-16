The Federal High Court in Lagos state has reconvened the case of Professor Uche Chigozie, who is involved in a serious fraud allegation

It was gathered that the professor allegedly duped the Maize Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria N1.4 billion

The professor had initially been arraigned, but circumstances led to the court revisiting the case again

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

A professor named Uche Chigozie, accused of defrauding the Maize Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria, has been brought before a Federal High Court in Lagos by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The charges against him involve alleged money laundering amounting to N1.47 billion.

The alleged professor was said to have scammed the association N1.4bn. Photo Credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Chigozie and three companies—Visionary Integrated Consulting Ltd, Nemad Associates Ltd., and Revamp Global Enterprises—face 11 counts, including conspiracy, fraud, stealing, and money laundering. The EFCC filed these charges.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Initially arraigned in August 2023 and pleading not guilty, Chigozie now finds himself before a new trial judge, Justice Dehinde Dipeolu, after the former judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, was transferred out of the Lagos Division.

The allegations

According to Mrs Chinenye Okezie, the EFCC prosecutor, the defendant purportedly conspired with others and misappropriated N1.47 billion belonging to Nigeria's Maize Growers, Processors, and Marketers Association.

Okezie claimed that the defendant held onto N197 million in his UBA account, which he allegedly obtained illegally.

Additionally, she stated that Chigozie purportedly utilized N120 million to purchase a property under his name in the Gwarimpa district of Abuja and another N200 million to acquire two properties in Owerri, Imo State.

The anti-graft agency said the defendant used the aggregate sum of N90m to acquire several plots of land in parts of Owerri.

He faced allegations of purchasing three Toyota Hilux vehicles under his name for N34 million.

Allegation of money laundering

The commission also claimed he received a cash payment of N87 million, equivalent to dollars, from Muwawiyya Haruna, which exceeded the legally authorised limit.

As gathered by Punch, the EFCC said the defendant ought to have known that the money formed part of the proceeds of unlawful activity of fraud.

The commission stated that the accused violated various sections of the Money Laundering Act of 2012.

Despite this, the defendant entered a plea of not guilty.

After the plea, the defendant's lawyer requested the court allow him to remain on bail, initially granted on August 7, 2023.

The prosecution, represented by Okezie, agreed to this request under the condition that the defence ensures the defendant's presence in court, citing previous absences that caused disruptions.

The defence counsel assured the court that the defendant's sureties, including his father and a legal practitioner, would ensure his attendance.

With both sides in agreement, Justice Dipeolu adjourned the trial until March 13.

N40m Fraud: Mama Boko Haram, 2 others sentenced to 10 years imprisonment

Elsewhere, the Borno State High Court has sentenced Aisha Wakil (otherwise known as Mama Boko Haram), Tahiru Daura and Lawal Soyade to 10 years’ imprisonment.

EFCC arraigned the defendants on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N40m.

Justice Umaru Fadawu said that the prison term shall run concurrently on the expiration of all prison terms.

Source: Legit.ng