EFCC has recovered $13,204 from a Nigerian man facing trial for internet fraud and arranging a fake marriage with an American woman, he claimed to be his lover

Nwachi Chidozie Kingsley was earlier arraigned before an FCT High Court, Maitama, Abuja in March 2023 on charges bordering on internet fraud

Appearing in court on Tuesday, February 13, the defendant, being prosecuted by the EFCC, told Justice Kekemeke that the EFCC had also recovered from him, a plot of land in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, a Lexus Ex 350 and Toyota Venza cars

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - A man, identified simply as Nwachi Chidozie Kingsley, has been arraigned for allegedly defrauding an American, Nicole Kierulff Sayers the sum of $373,000 on the pretext to marry her.

Nwachi Chidozie Kingsley is in court for defrauding his American lover of $373,000.

Okanne Kelechi, made this known on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 while testifying before Justice U.P Kekemeke of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, Maitama, Abuja.

How Nicole Kierulff Sayers was defrauded

Kingsley was arrested by the crack detectives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) sometimes in May 2022 at a secluded location in Abuja following an intelligence that he was involved in the Internet fraud.

The EFCC head, media and publicity, Dele Oyewale confirmed the development in a statement shared on the agencies X account, accompanied by pictures.

The commission shared details of how the fraudster convinced his American lover and defrauded her.

The anti-graft agency noted that a second prosecution witness, Okanne Kelechi, told Justice U.P. Kekemeke of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Maitama, Abuja, that the head of advance fee fraud section had received the intelligence report after which actions were taken.

Kelechi, an operative of the EFCC, disclosed that the anti-graft agency’s officers had recovered a plot of land; a twin duplex property located at No 1, Kemme Close, off NTA Road, Beside Royal Int’l Church Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the sum of $13,204, Lexus Ex 350 and Toyota Venza cars.

The witness, who was led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Fatsuma Muhammad disclosed that among the evidence against the defendant are “various fraudulent profiles in Linkedin which he admitted to creating.”

He further told the court that a response from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing indicated that the award was not genuine, adding that the defendant admitted sending the fake contract award letter to Sayers and other foreign victims.

“We received our report from the Forensic Department and our findings for his gadgets. The victim, Nicole, also sent evidence of transactions received from international money transfer operators.

“From other analyses, we discovered that part of this money was sent into his bank account supervised by his sister, one Nwachi Doris Chinenye,” he said.

Justice Kekemeke adjourned the case till April 30, 2024 for continuation of trial.

