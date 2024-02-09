Justices Darius Khobo and A. Isiaka of the Kaduna State High Court have delivered a judgement against EFCC staff and two others

The judges sentenced them to three years in imprisonment over allegations bordering on impersonation

Adama was sentenced to two years imprisonment for impersonating American movie star Sylvester Stallone on social media and Iwu bagged three years imprisonment for cybercrimes

Kaduna state, Kaduna - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction and sentencing of Abdulazeez Isah to three years imprisonment for parading himself as a staff of the EFCC.

Abraham Adama and Uzoma Isaac Iwu were also jailed for fraud by Justices Darius Khobo and A. Isiaka of the Kaduna State High Court, sitting in Kaduna.

The EFCC confirmed this development in a post shared on its X account on Friday, February 9, 2024.

According to the statement, while Justice Isiaka jailed Isah after pleading guilty to a one-count charge bordering on impersonation, Justice Khobo handed Adama two years imprisonment for cheating by impersonating American movie star Sylvester Stallone on social media and three years to Iwu for cybercrimes.

The three defendants pleaded guilty to their charges when read to them.

Based on their pleas, EFCC Counsels, M.U Gadaka and K.S Ogunlade prayed the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

The court's judgement

The three defendants were fined N150,000 and their respective jail terms.

