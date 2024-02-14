The current hardship in Nigeria occasioned by Tinubu's economic policies has informed a wrong decision of a fashion designer in Ondo state

Adua Fatogun, stole a pot of soup in Ondo state and was sent to prison by the Magistrate’s court at Oke Eda in Akure, Ondo state capital

The 19-year-old, Fatogun, who pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge of burglary and theft was remanded in prison

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Oke Eda, Akure, Ondo state - As the hardship in Nigeria bites harder, the Magistrate’s Court, Akure division, Ondo state capital, has remanded a fashion designer, Adua Fatogun, in prison custody for allegedly stealing a pot of soup.

Court sentences man to prison for stealing soup and other items in Ondo state. Photo credit: Federal High Court, Chef Lola's Kitchen

Source: Facebook

Recall that some of the policies introduced by the Tinubu-led government have led to soaring inflation rates, food insecurity, and untold hardship, especially the removal of petrol subsidy, which tripled the pump price of fuel.

But Fatogun was jailed on Wednesday, February 14, and was said to have committed the offence on October 12, 2023, in Ondo town.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As reported by Daily Trust, the 19-year-old was also alleged to have stolen the property of one Felix Ogunbolade, Adeqoga Aboodun, and Akinsete Adurayemi worth N311,100.

Fatogun pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge of burglary and theft but the police prosecutor, Bernard Olagbayi, said the offences contravened Section 383 and were punishable under Section 412(1), 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Volume 1, Laws of Ondo state.

He, however, advised the court to adjourn the case to enable him to prepare witnesses for trial.

The presiding magistrate, O. A. Omofolarin, remanded the defendant to prison custody and adjourned sitting to February 19, 2024, for trial.

Primate Ayodele predicts bag of rice to cost N90k

In another development, Legit.ng reported earlier that Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, issued a serious warning to President Tinubu.

The man of God noted that Nigeria would face an imminent economic collapse if urgent measures were not taken.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele said that if President Tinubu doesn’t do the needful, the Nigerian economy will not balance till 2026.

Primate Ayodele predicted a grim scenario of a dollar exchange rate hitting ₦1,700 and a bag of rice soaring to ₦90,000 if decisive action is not implemented to address the current challenges gripping the nation.

Source: Legit.ng