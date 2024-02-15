Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state and an uncle to Davido, a popular Afrobeat singer, has shared male and female condoms with the civil servants in the state

The governor said the reason for the action was to curb the spread of sexually transmitted diseases and prevent unwanted pregnancies

Davido's uncle then called for love and peace among the people and government of the state while describing his administration as change-makers

Osogbo, Osun - Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke, an uncle to the popular Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, known as Davido, has distributed condoms to civil servants in the southwest state on Valentine's Day.

At the Valentine's Day celebration, which the Osun State Civil Service Union organised on Wednesday, February 14, the condoms were distributed to the civil servants by the officials of the state's ministry of health.

Governor Adeleke shares condom with civil servants in Osun Photo Credit: Governor Ademola Adeleke

Source: Twitter

At the event, there were dancing competitions and different games, which came with prizes for the winners in the one-day competition. The event was held at Abere, the Osun state government secretariat, The Punch reported.

Why Davido's uncle shares condom in Osun

The workers received both male and female condoms at the event, and they were very enthusiastic about it.

Ololade Abatan, the State Family Planning Coordinator, told journalists that the items were distributed at the event to prevent sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancies.

Abata's statement reads in part:

“Let’s start using condoms for adequate protection from sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancies. It is all for the good of all of us. Both young and old people, we have to protect ourselves from sexually transmitted infections.”

Governor Adeleke sues for peace and unity

Speaking at the event, Davido's uncle, Governor Adeleke, said there is a need for peace and unity among all stakeholders, the people and the government of Osun state, particularly in the spirit of Valentine.

The governor said:

“We have all come a long way as a family of change-makers. In our common family, love rules and transcends any other impediments."

Governor Adeleke speaks on undergoing surgery

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido's uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, has returned to Nigeria after spending over 30 days.

The governor, on his return, dismissed the rumour that he had gone for knee surgery in an undisclosed country.

Adeleke displayed some dancing steps to demonstrate his fitness and readiness to pilot the affairs of the state.

