Maiduguri, Borno state - The Borno state government under the leadership of Governor Babagana Zulum has said the repentant Boko Haram insurgents cannot return to killings.

The government of the northeast Nigeria state said the outlaws cannot go back to their bad ways because they already swore to an oath with the Holy Quran.

Repentant terrorists to keep to promise

Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, Borno state commissioner for women's affairs and social development, noted that it is not true that the supposed resurgence of terrorism being witnessed in the northeast geopolitical zone of Nigeria was because some former Boko Haram terrorists have gone back to their old ways.

The Borno government official spoke on Wednesday, February 14, at a public event, according to Premium Times.

Her words, as quoted by The Punch:

“It is completely untrue that the repentant Boko Haram fighters are reneging on their repentance and returning to the bush to continue fighting.

“Out of the over 160,000 who repented, we have already reintegrated over 70,000 in their home communities.

She added:

“We subject each of them to proper oath taking with the Holy Quran that he or she will never return to the bush to fight; and he or she swears with the Holy Quran."

