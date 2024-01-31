12 loggers have been killed in Borno state when their vehicle hit a landmine in an area where Boko Haram insurgents are active

Legit.ng reports that the loggers were on their way to the bush to collect firewood when they suffered the attack

Boko Haram has increasingly carried out attacks in northern Nigeria, especially in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states

Gwoza, Borno state - At least 12 loggers were killed along Pulka to Gwoza route in Borno state, near the border with Cameroon, when their vehicle hit a landmine.

The incident happened in an area where Boko Haram terrorists are active, two nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) working in the region said via different reports on Wednesday, January 31. Voice of America (VOA) noted the sad occurrence.

Legit.ng reports that Boko Haram has been killing and abducting villagers in Borno state, a hotbed for insurgency that has been the epicentre of a 15-year crisis in Nigeria.

One of the reports reads:

“Men suspected to be Boko Haram… planted explosive… and killed 12 people while many were injured along Pulka to Gwoza route."

According to the other report, which gave the same death toll, seven other loggers were injured "out of which three are very critical and have been evacuated to Maiduguri for further medical attention."

There has been a surge in mine explosions targeting civilian convoys recently that have been blamed on jihadists.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his cabinet in late 2023 approved a $2.8 billion supplementary budget to fund "urgent issues," including defence and security.

Tinubu, preoccupied with the economy, has the important task of tackling insurgency in the north and widespread insecurity in other parts of the country.

As of the time of this report, Nigerian security forces have not given an official statement on the blast that happened along Pulka to Gwoza route.

