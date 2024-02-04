Boko Haram men have disrupted the activities of electorates and INEC officials in Yobe state

Two people have reportedly lost their lives following an attack by the terrorist group on the election collation centre at Kuareta along the Damaturu-Maiduguri road

The Yobe state security adviser, Major-General Dahiru Abdulsalam (Rtd), confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday, February 4

Yobe state, Damaturu - Two people have been reportedly killed as elements of the terrorist group Boko Haram invaded the election collation centre at Kuareta along Damaturu-Maiduguri Road, about 20 kilometers from Damaturu, Yobe state capital.

Boko Haram killed two people in a fresh attack during a collation exercise in Yobe state. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

The state security adviser to the Yobe state government, Major-General Dahiru Abdulsalam (Rtd), confirmed the development.

According to him, the attack occurred in the early hours of Sunday, February 4, during the collation of results for the Yobe East Senatorial bye-election held on Saturday, February 3, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He explains that the centre was infiltrated with Boko Haram terrorists who were quickly repelled by security operatives.

As reported by AIT.live, the house of the District Head of the Kurareta community was burnt down by the Boko Haram terrorists who launched a deadly attack on the collation center.

However, Major-Gen. Abdulsalam (Rtd) has assured residents of the Yobe state capital that Damaturu is safe.

Meanwhile, 4,613,291 individuals who have obtained their Permanent Voters' Cards (PVCs) participated in Saturday's by-elections in Nigeria.

The elections were held to fill vacancies in the national and state assemblies caused by the death or resignation of members.

According to Daily Trust, the affected states include Ebonyi, Yobe, Kebbi, Lagos, Ondo, Taraba, Benue, Borno, Kaduna, Plateau, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Delta, Enugu, Jigawa, Katsina, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Kano, Nasarawa, Niger, Oyo, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

