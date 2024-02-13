Maritime Workers Union expressed displeasure on the planned 50% reduction in the internally generated revenues

This comes after an earlier directive instructing MDAs and parastatals to deduct 50% of their revenue automatically

The workers want the government to at least reduce the planned 50% cut to 30%, or they close all ports in the country

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria and the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) maritime branch have threatened to close the nation's seaports over the planned 50% reduction in the internally generated revenues from the Nigerian Ports Authority.

Maritime workers denounced the FG's directive on planned 50% revenue deduction. Photo Credit: Thanumporn Thongkongkaew

Source: Getty Images

They said this while speaking to reporters in Apapa on Monday, 12th February 2024, according to a Punch report.

CBN increases the official exchange rate for customs to clear goods

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Union denounces directive

The unions denounced the Federal Ministry of Finance's December 28, 2023, directive, which instructed all federal departments, ministries, agencies, and parastatals to automatically deduct 50% of their internally generated revenue, according to an Arise TV report.

Akinola Bodunde, the president of SSASCGOC, asserted that the directive's execution would put the agencies under financial strain and interfere with their daily operations.

He clarified that since NPA is an independent organisation that depends on its IGR, a 50% cut would disastrously affect its ability to conduct business.

The head of SSASCGOC said that duties essential to maritime operations, such as dredging port channels and upkeep of infrastructure, would be seriously jeopardised, possibly resulting in interruptions to vessel traffic and port operations.

He said,

“The deduction is a threat to workforce and community relations. The proposed deduction poses a significant threat to workforce development and corporate social responsibility initiatives.”

Effective port operations require skilled personnel, according to MWUN President-General Adewale Adeyanju.

He clarified that funding for employee welfare and training will be hampered by the drop in revenue.

He also mentioned that it might be difficult for the NPA to fulfil its duties to host communities, which could result in social discontent and instability.

Adeyanju, therefore, gave the government a deadline for the directive to be changed to provide a more sensible deduction from IGR.

“I am suggesting a 30 per cent reduction instead of 50 per cent,”

he remarked.

He said the union would organise their members for a national strike that would essentially close all ports if their demands were not fulfilled.

NPA risks legal battle amid fresh allegation

Legit.ng reported that the Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has expressed concern about suspected extensive fraud at the Rivers Port of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA).

The organisation has warned of potential legal consequences if Mr Adams Michael, the port manager, does not provide details regarding the institution's activities.

Comrade Adebayo Olakunle Olumide, the Director responsible for Research and Evaluation at the Centre, conveyed in a letter dated December 14, 2023, that the federal government is experiencing revenue losses due to corruption within the port.

Source: Legit.ng