Abeokuta, Ogun state - The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited and interrogated Tokunbo Talabi, the Secretary to State Government (SSG) of Ogun, over recent allegations of fraud levelled against him.

According to The Punch, a source from the DSS disclosed that the invitation and subsequent interrogation were a result of the allegations levelled against Talabi.

DSS grills Ogun SSG over ballot paper printing during the 2023 election.

Recall Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA) had petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and others, demanding an investigation and prosecution of Talabi and his printing company, Superflux.

The organisation accused them of printing excess ballot papers and manipulating the March 18 governorship election in the state in favour of Governor Dapo Abiodun, PM News also reported.

A source further said that among the issues addressed during the questioning was his alleged role of Superflux Printing Limited in the COVID-19 palliative controversy.

The DSS was also said to have asked Talabi questions on the company’s connection to significant sums of money related to Ogun state and its role in the 2023 elections.

