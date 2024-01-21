The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is moving its offices back to Lagos

The development is per the directive of the Nigerian government to save cost

FAAN said the agency occupies a rented building in Abuja where it pays millions while its building in Lagos is rotting away

The Nigerian government has announced the relocation of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAA) headquarters from Abuja to Lagos.

According to FAAN's public affairs and consumer protection statement, Obiageli Orah, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, made the directive.

FAAN occupies a rented space in Abuja

FAAN said the directive followed a comprehensive consultation by the new FAAN management and the unions.

Per Orah's statement, it was agreed that the relocation was in the agency's and the country's best interest.

The statement said:

"It was ill-advised in the first place to move the headquarters to Abuja when there was no single FAAN building in Abuja to accommodate all of them at once.

The agency said the minister decided to stop the waste of public resources and rip-offs.

The decision was taken to avoid waste

TheCable reports that FAAN said other options available to the agency were to abandon the old FAAN building in Lagos to rot away and use its resources to rent an office space in Abuja for millions of naira of public funds when 60% of its activities are in Lagos due to the volume of passengers that come via the Lagos route.

It said stakeholders decided against that to save the country's scarce resources.

FAAN stated that the minister planned to get concessionaires to build offices for the agency in Lagos and Abuja, and until that is done, it will carry out its activities from the Lagos office.

"Abuja continues to have full operational offices, and the authority has yet to scale down operations in Abuja.

Last year, Hadi Sirika, the former minister of aviation, had said the office spaces occupied by FAAN, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in Lagos would be demolished for a more ambitious plan, and the senate cannot stop the demolition.

Sirika said the aim was to turn the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, into an aerotropolis — but the plan was delayed.

